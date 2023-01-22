Audi plans more RS SUVs and EVs, more PHEVs on card

HT Auto
German luxury car brand Audi is planning to add more RS-badged SUVs and electric vehicles to its fleet. Also, the carmaker is planning to add more plug-in hybrid models to the product lineup, claims a report by Autocar UK. The British publication has cited Sebastian Grams, the managing director of the Audi Sport division, saying more performance cars from the automaker are on the way. He also said that Audi is looking at different kinds of concepts to replace the mid-engined supercar R8 V10.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2023, 10:21 AM
Audi Sport's MD also said that the Audi TT successor would match the automaker's electrification strategy, just like the R8 successor. However, these projects are yet to receive the green light from the brand's parent company. Grams further said that there would be more RS-badged SUVs in the future, and they would comply with the auto company's electrification strategy. He also hinted that these electrified RS models would include pure electric and plug-in hybrid ones. However, he didn't share further details.

Grams has stated that additional electric RS cars would follow up on the RS E-Tron GT. He said that future models without a combustion engine are being engineered without adding too much weight by finding the perfect balance between power and the extra bulk of lithium-ion batteries.

Speaking about the Audi RS-badged plug-in hybrid cars in the pipeline, Grams said that these will be no less amazing than current models. As per an announcement by the automaker made in September 2019, the next-generation Audi RS4 Avant would adopt a PHEV powertrain.

All the Audi Sport models will be electrified to some extent by the end of this decade, claimed the automaker. This means the days of internal combustion engine-powered models are numbered. In the meantime, the luxury auto company has already ruled out bringing four-cylinder RS models, unlike Mercedes-AMG with its 45 product range.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2023, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: Audi electric car electric vehicle luxury car
