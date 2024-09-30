HT Auto
Volkswagen doesn't want its cars to look too aggressive. What it means

Volkswagen doesn't want its cars to look too aggressive. What it means

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2024, 11:46 AM
Volkswagen ID.3 electric vehicle
Volkswagen ID.3 electric vehicle
Volkswagen's design chief said that cars from the German automaker would rather look nice than too aggressive.

Most global car manufacturers have been adopting aggressive design language for their vehicle designs. Some of these design elements include bold LED headlamps with sharp clusters, massive radiator grille, flared fenders, crisply protruding spoilers etc. However, for German auto major Volkswagen, such design philosophies are not very appealing. Instead, the automaker wants its cars to look nice.

Volkswagen's head of design, Andy Mindt, in an interaction with Top Gear, has said that there is nothing wrong with car designs being a little friendlier. Mindt said that Volkswagen cars don't necessarily need to be the coolest or appear aggressive in public. "I believe most people don't want to be the coolest or appear aggressive in public. They want to have a suit and a good outside appearance while being happy and optimistic. What is the need to be aggressive? Our core is like this: be the nice guys," he said.

Volkswagen's car designs have not been very aggressive as of late. Even if some of its cars have adopted the contemporary aggressive styling, there have been smooth retro styling. For example, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz has blended modern aggressive design elements with retro aesthetic bits. Most of the Volkswagen SUVs and the Golf GLI and Golf GTI too don't look as aggressive as many other contemporary cars from other brands do.

Speaking on the cabin design for future Volkswagen cars, Mindth said that the auto company is doing a lot of work on its next-generation interiors. He added that the cabins of future Volkswagen cars will get even better by kicking out cheap trim pieces and spending more money on high-quality materials. "We’re going to try and kick out cheap plastic materials and put the money instead into fabrics and improving quality," he said further adding, “which helps save money and means we can use it elsewhere."

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2024, 11:46 AM IST
TAGS: VW

