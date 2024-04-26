Copyright © HT Media Limited
Actor Maniesh Paul & wife Sanyukta buy the MINI Countryman worth 48.10 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Apr 2024, 10:57 AM
  • The MINI Countryman is offered only in the top-spec Cooper S JCW Inspired trim and comes with the quintessential MINI styling.
Maniesh Paul recently acquired the MINI Countryman SUV in the British Racing Green paint scheme (Instagram/Maniesh Paul)

Actor and popular television host Maniesh Paul and his wife Sanyukta are now proud owners of the MINI Countryman luxury SUV. The popular TV star shared images of his new prized possession on social media. The Countryman is priced at 48.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered only in the top-spec Cooper S JCW Inspired trim.

Maniesh Paul shared images of his new MINI Countryman on Instagram and captioned the post, “And our new baby is home!" The model can be seen wearing the British Racing Green paint scheme with a black roof and mirror caps, and white stripes running across the bonnet.

The MINI Countryman SUV shares its underpinnings with the BMW X1 and brings more practicality with the quintessential MINI design language. It’s beefier than the MINI Cooper S hatchback with a usable second row of seats and a spacious boot. Power comes from only the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 176 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic. The Countryman can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds.

The top-spec Countryman gets all the bells and whistles including the Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, sports seats for the front occupants with electric adjustability, dual-zone climate control, Harman Kardon sound system, a 5-inch digital display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and more.

Apart from the MINI Countryman, Paul recently acquired the Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV. In comparison, the new Countryman should be more flexible to ferry around in the city.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2024, 10:57 AM IST
