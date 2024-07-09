94,275 Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid being investigated in the US over loss of power

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a recall query into 94,275 Stellantis-owned Jeep SUVs over a loss of motive power, the U.S. auto safety regulator said on Tuesday. The investigation targets Jeep's Wrangler 4xe hybrid SUVs manufactured between 2021 through 2024. Chrysler had previously recalled the same model in 2022 to address concerns related to an engine shutdown.

A recall query is an investigation opened by safety regulators when a remedy to solve an issue appears inadequate.

The complaints noted in the new report include both failures in vehicles that received the recall remedy and those not covered by the prior recall, the NHTSA said.

Jeep sold a little over 67,000 electrified Wranglers in the United States last year, representing 43 per cent of total sales for the model.

