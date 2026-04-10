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5 SUVs I would pick for long drives with elderly passengers

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2026, 16:43 pm
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  • From smooth ride quality to easy ingress and egress, these five SUVs focus on comfort, space, and practicality for stress-free long journeys.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition
Comfort-focused SUVs with supportive seating and smooth ride quality make long journeys easier for elderly passengers.
Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition
Comfort-focused SUVs with supportive seating and smooth ride quality make long journeys easier for elderly passengers.

For families that live with their elderly, going on a long drives requires slightly more thought and planning in order to keep things smooth for the prime-timers. Nowadays, comfort and ease of use are becoming key decision factors for buyers planning long-distance travel with elderly family members. Ride quality, supportive seating, easy entry, and minimal cabin fatigue now matter more than just how much performance is being offered. In the Indian market, a few SUVs and MPVs stand out for getting these basics right while still offering modern features and efficient powertrains. We've compiled a list below so you don't have to waste time researching:

1 Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
Engine
1,987 cc
Mileage
16.13-23.24 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Innova Hycross remains the clearest first choice for family road trips because it is built around comfort, space and a low-stress cabin. Toyota’s current listing starts at 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom), while the hybrid setup makes about 189 PS from its 2.0-litre system. Higher trims add powered ottoman second-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, rear sunshades, a powered back door and dual-zone rear air-conditioning.

2 Mahindra XUV 7XO
Mahindra XUV 7XO
Engine
1,997 cc
Mileage
13-17 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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Positioned as a feature-rich three-row SUV, the Mahindra XUV 7XO focuses on space and ride comfort. Its suspension is tuned to absorb uneven roads, reducing fatigue over long distances. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol makes around 203 PS, and diesel options provide 186 PS with up to 450 Nm of torque. Wide-opening doors and a commanding seating position help elderly occupants. The second-row seats offer good cushioning, though access to the third row may require some assistance. Prices are expected between 13.66 lakh and 25.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 MG Windsor Pro
MG Windsor EV
Engine
38 kWh cc
Speed
157 kmph
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The Windsor Pro is not a conventional SUV, but it fits the brief for calm long-distance travel. MG’s official listing shows it at 12.38 lakh (ex-showroom), with BaaS battery rental at 4.50/km and a starting price of 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses a 52.9 kWh battery, claims a certified range of 449 km and delivers 136 PS, or about 134 bhp. The package also includes dual-tone ivory interiors, an 18-inch alloy wheel design and Level 2 ADAS, which can take some strain out of highway runs.

4 Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra
Engine
1,497 cc
Mileage
29.9 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The new Sierra is a comfort-first pick for buyers who want a modern family SUV with a relaxed cabin. Tata’s official site lists it from 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand highlights a 2,651 mm wheelbase, up to 980 mm of second-row legroom, a first-in-segment Smart-Tilt Cushion, an Advanced Comfort rear headrest, Flying Carpet suspension and automatic climate control. The panoramic sunroof and rear-focused space make it feel especially suitable for older passengers.

5 Citroen Basalt
Citroen Basalt
Engine
1,199 cc
Mileage
18-19.5 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Basalt is the most affordable model here, with a starting price of 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen says the 1.2-litre turbo engine makes about 108 PS, and the car sits on a 2,651 mm wheelbase. The company also highlights 980 mm of rear legroom, ventilated seats, a Smart-Tilt Cushion, Advanced Comfort rear headrest, rear AC vents, tropicalised auto AC and Flying Carpet suspension, all of which help on longer journeys.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2026, 16:43 pm IST

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