5 SUVs I would pick for long drives with elderly passengers

For families that live with their elderly, going on a long drives requires slightly more thought and planning in order to keep things smooth for the prime-timers. Nowadays, comfort and ease of use are becoming key decision factors for buyers planning long-distance travel with elderly family members. Ride quality, supportive seating, easy entry, and minimal cabin fatigue now matter more than just how much performance is being offered. In the Indian market, a few SUVs and MPVs stand out for getting these basics right while still offering modern features and efficient powertrains. We've compiled a list below so you don't have to waste time researching:

1 Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 1,987 cc Mileage 16.13-23.24 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Innova Hycross remains the clearest first choice for family road trips because it is built around comfort, space and a low-stress cabin. Toyota’s current listing starts at ₹18.70 lakh (ex-showroom), while the hybrid setup makes about 189 PS from its 2.0-litre system. Higher trims add powered ottoman second-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, rear sunshades, a powered back door and dual-zone rear air-conditioning.

2 Mahindra XUV 7XO Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 13-17 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Positioned as a feature-rich three-row SUV, the Mahindra XUV 7XO focuses on space and ride comfort. Its suspension is tuned to absorb uneven roads, reducing fatigue over long distances. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol makes around 203 PS, and diesel options provide 186 PS with up to 450 Nm of torque. Wide-opening doors and a commanding seating position help elderly occupants. The second-row seats offer good cushioning, though access to the third row may require some assistance. Prices are expected between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹25.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 MG Windsor Pro Engine 38 kWh cc Speed 157 kmph View Offers View More Details The Windsor Pro is not a conventional SUV, but it fits the brief for calm long-distance travel. MG’s official listing shows it at ₹12.38 lakh (ex-showroom), with BaaS battery rental at ₹4.50/km and a starting price of 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses a 52.9 kWh battery, claims a certified range of 449 km and delivers 136 PS, or about 134 bhp. The package also includes dual-tone ivory interiors, an 18-inch alloy wheel design and Level 2 ADAS, which can take some strain out of highway runs.

4 Tata Sierra Engine 1,497 cc Mileage 29.9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The new Sierra is a comfort-first pick for buyers who want a modern family SUV with a relaxed cabin. Tata’s official site lists it from ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand highlights a 2,651 mm wheelbase, up to 980 mm of second-row legroom, a first-in-segment Smart-Tilt Cushion, an Advanced Comfort rear headrest, Flying Carpet suspension and automatic climate control. The panoramic sunroof and rear-focused space make it feel especially suitable for older passengers.

5 Citroen Basalt Engine 1,199 cc Mileage 18-19.5 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Basalt is the most affordable model here, with a starting price of ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen says the 1.2-litre turbo engine makes about 108 PS, and the car sits on a 2,651 mm wheelbase. The company also highlights 980 mm of rear legroom, ventilated seats, a Smart-Tilt Cushion, Advanced Comfort rear headrest, rear AC vents, tropicalised auto AC and Flying Carpet suspension, all of which help on longer journeys.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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