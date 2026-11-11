5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from Tata Indica Vista D90

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Tata Motors tasted quite some success with the Indica Vista D90, a spacious and punchy diesel hatchback churning out 89 bhp peak power. The hatchback used to be a popular one among fleet operators, as well as among individual buyers. However, the car was discontinued a long time ago, and people who continue to own one in their garage might be thinking of upgrading.
Upgrading from a Tata Indica Vista D90 means looking for an SUV that preserves strong mid-range torque, generous rear-seat comfort, and practical value while stepping up in ground clearance, safety, and modern technology.
Here are the five best options to consider.
Tata Nexon is one of the bestselling SUVs in India. The Nexon comes with the familiar DNA. It keeps you in the Tata Motors family with a punchy 1.5-litre diesel engine that mirrors the D90's strong highway pull. The Nexon comes with significantly higher ground clearance, top-notch five-star safety credentials, and modern cabin tech, starting at around ₹7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact design, feature-rich cabin, and punchy powertrain make it an appealing product.
Mahindra XUV 3XO is another highly popular sub-compact SUV in India, which offers class-leading torque and brisk acceleration across both its turbo-petrol and diesel engines, making it a natural fit for D90 drivers who enjoy spirited driving. It matches the Vista's wide-cabin practicality with generous rear shoulder room, Level 2 ADAS, and a panoramic sunroof.
Hyundai Creta offers a significant segment jump. It moves you up into a proper midsize family SUV with a refined 1.5-litre diesel option, plush ride quality, and high-end features. The Creta has been ranked among the top midsize SUVs in India for quite a long time. The trusted and wide Hyundai after-sales network, premium, feature-rich cabin of the SUV, and powerful engine options make it an appealing product.
Tata Sierra is one of the iconic names in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The new-age Sierra was launched with a premium design and upmarket cabin. The SUV comes highlighting Vista's core strength: a spacious cabin. The airy rear seat space is available on a much larger, lounge-like scale. The Tata Sierra could be a perfect upgrade from the Indica Vista
Maruti Suzuki Victoris could offer you a replacement for the diesel fuel economy of the Indica Vista with a strong-hybrid powertrain that is capable of offering up to 28 kmpl fuel economy. Built for low running costs and effortless daily reliability, the Victoris comes with a premium vibe as well.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.