5 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from the Hyundai Creta

Upgrading from a Hyundai Creta means seeking more space, premium features, or better off-road capability.

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the bestselling SUVs in India for a long time. The bold road presence, premium features aided by advanced technology, and well-capable powertrains make the SUV an appealing product in the Indian market. However, there are many Hyundai Creta owners who seek to upgrade their vehicle.

Upgrading from a Hyundai Creta often means seeking more space, premium features, or better off-road capability. Some of the strong options while upgrading from the Hyundai Creta include the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Toyota Fortuner. These SUVs offer substantial upgrades from the Creta in terms of performance, road presence, and comfort, suitable for a premium upgrade.