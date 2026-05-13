5 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from the Hyundai Creta
Upgrading from a Hyundai Creta means seeking more space, premium features, or better off-road capability.
The Hyundai Creta has been one of the bestselling SUVs in India for a long time. The bold road presence, premium features aided by advanced technology, and well-capable powertrains make the SUV an appealing product in the Indian market. However, there are many Hyundai Creta owners who seek to upgrade their vehicle.
Upgrading from a Hyundai Creta often means seeking more space, premium features, or better off-road capability. Some of the strong options while upgrading from the Hyundai Creta include the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Toyota Fortuner. These SUVs offer substantial upgrades from the Creta in terms of performance, road presence, and comfort, suitable for a premium upgrade.
Engine1,997 cc
Mileage13-17 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
A Hyundai Creta owner upgrading to the Mahindra XUV 7XO means a significant segment jump. The Creta is a mid-size SUV, while the XUV 7XO is a premium mid-size SUV, which comes with a three-row seating layout, a superior Level 2 ADAS suite, and a wide triple-screen setup on the dashboard, among others. On the performance front as well, the XUV 7XO marks a massive power bump with 198 bhp petrol and 184 bhp diesel engines. The safety rating and ride quality also get a significant upgrade. Its sophisticated, selective damping suspension of the Mahindra SUV outperforms the Creta on rough roads.
Engine1,498 cc
Mileage14.5-16.3 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Tata Safari too marks a segment upgrade for a Hyundai Creta owner. The Safari, bearing the iconic nomenclature, is the flagship three-row Tata premium SUV. It offers a striking road presence, ventilated first and second-row seats, and a 10-speaker JBL audio system. Built on the Land Rover-derived D8 platform, with a five-star Global NCAP crash test rating, the Safari offers a well-capable powertrain.
Engine1,956 cc
Mileage16.2-17.1 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Jeep Compass is a premium compact SUV, which also offers a segment upgrade to Hyundai Creta owners. This SUV is known for exceptional high-speed stability and legendary Jeep off-roading hardware. Also, it is the most affordable Jeep SUV in India. The premium SUV comes with noteworthy heavy doors, premium soft-touch cabin materials, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, among other features. Its selective damping suspension offers sharper handling than the comfort-oriented Creta.
Engine1,999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
The Hyundai Tucson is a premium global SUV with a five-seater layout and offers a direct upgrade to Creta owners who want to remain loyal to Hyundai. It comes with a futuristic styling, a comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense ADAS suite with 19 safety functions, HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (AWD), while the immense rear legroom ensures a comfortable cabin experience. The Tucson offers the same Hyundai service ecosystem but with significantly higher-end luxury materials. The facelifted version is expected to launch soon, which makes the wait worthwhile if you are planning an upgrade from Creta.
Engine2,694 cc
Mileage10.3 - 14.6 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
If you are seeking an ultimate upgrade in road presence, reliability, and SUV ruggedness, the Toyota Fortuner seems a perfect choice. While it is more expensive, the Fortuner is a long-standing popular choice in India, offering unmatched toughness and resale value compared to the Creta.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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