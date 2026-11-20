Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The sedans might be facing an ever-shrinking market share amid the ever-increasing demand and sales of the SUVs and crossovers over the last couple of years, the appeal of the sedans are not over yet. They continue to attract many customers who prefer comfort, style over the high-riding utility focused boxy design.
Over the last few years, several automakers in India have introduced their respective offerings in the segment that come with suave design, wide range of upmarket features powered by advanced technologies, punchy powertrains. Adding more zing to these sedans is the top-notch safety features and strong build quality.
If you are looking for an affordable sedan with top-notch five-star safety rating, here are the best five options you can find in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the bestselling sedan in India. The sub-compact sedan boasts upmarket features, a petrol engine along with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel option, and a top-notch five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. It comes as a highly appealing product for many, both in the private and fleet segments. The sedan earned five stars in Bharat NCAP for both adult (29.46/32) and child (41.57/49) occupant protection, with six airbags and ESC as standard.
The third-generation Honda Amaze secured a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating for adult occupant protection (28.33/32) and four stars for child protection (40.81/49), featuring six standard airbags and optional ADAS on top trims. The sedan comes as a direct competitor to the Dzire. It is also equipped with ADAS suite that enhance the Amaze's appeal to many customers.
Skoda Slavia is one of the bestselling models from the Volkswagen Group brands in India. The midsize sedan despite tough competition from other rivals in its segment, continues to woo many customers. It not only comes with a sharp design language and loads of advanced technology aided features, but also holds a five-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupants (29.71/34) and child ocupants (42/49) protection, with six airbags and ESC as standard equipment.
Volkswagen Virtus is essentially the Skoda Slavia's sibling from the sister brand. Like the Slavia, it is also quite popular among the customers who seek an upmarket sedan with strong European build quality, host of premium features, a suave design and punchy powertrain. Adding more zing to the sedan is the five-star Global NCAP safety rating. It scored 29.71 points out of 34 in adult occupant protection and 42 points out of 49 in child occupant protection category.
One of the most suave and good looking sedans in its categry, the Hyundai Verna continus to woo many customers with its sporty look, advanced tech-aided premium features, trusted Hyundai aftersales assurance, punchy powertrain as well as the top-notch Bharat NCAP crsh test rating. The Hyundai Verna earned a five-star Bharat NCAP rating for adult (28.22/32) and child (44/49) protection. Also, it previously secured a five-star Global NCAP score. It offers six standard airbags and Level 2 ADAS on select variants.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.