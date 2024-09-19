2025 Volkswagen Tiguan to debut on October. Here's what to expect

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The next generation of the Volkswagen Tayron SUV has been teased for the global markets recently, and this is expected to be brought into India as the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan. With a global unveiling scheduled for October 9, 2024, the new Tiguan is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2025. With the new model, Volkswagen is expected to offer regular combustion engines alongside multiple mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.
While Europe gets a separate Tiguan model that is also getting updated in 2025 with a new generation, it is the Chinese-spec Tayron that is expected to arrive as India’s Tiguan. The Tayron is a five-seater SUV based on the same long wheelbase architecture as the Tiguan Allspace, a seven-seater model that was available in India from 2020 to 2022. This means that the Tayron will be longer and more spacious than the regular Tiguan model but exterior designs of the two are expected to be nearly identical with minor changes.
Here is a list of the expected features and highlights of the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan for the Indian market:
Upon arrival, the Tayron is expected to feature variants similar to that of the Euro-spec 2025 Tiguan. There are four trims available with the R-Line AWD being the top-spec model. The Tayron was originally designed for the Chinese market in 2018, but the Europeans are bringing it over to their end as a long-wheelbase vehicle positioned above the existing Volkswagen Tiguan. In Europe the five-seater Volkswagen Tayron is expected to come and replace the seven-seater Tiguan Allspace model, while the existing Tiguan is getting updated separately in 2025. China is slated to receive the new Volkswagen Tayron L, which is approximately 133 mm longer than the Euro-spec Tayron.
The recent teaser clips showcases the R-line trim with an illuminated VW badge. It is expected to ride on 19-inch alloys and come fitted with special interior upholstery to set it apart as a sportier model. The 2025 Tiguan SUV features an updated look with the LED tail lights connected seamlessly across the width of the car with a light strip that features distinct animated graphics. While the rear end designs of the European and Chinese Tayron SUVs are largely similar, the latter's front fascia has a distinct appearance.
The upcoming Tiguan is expected to receive multiple choices regarding its powertrain, and hybrids are on the table. The Tiguan in Europe is confirmed to get eight different engine options, out of which two distinct 48 V mild-hybrids are available for booking in the region, alongside a 147 bhp diesel unit. Volkswagen has confirmed that there will be multiple plug-in hybrid options that allow for an all-electric range of around 100 km, and these will be configured as a 1.5-litre petrol unit mated to an electric motor and a 19.7 kWh battery pack. The Tiguan in India is further expected to retain the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that made 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It is important to note that the engine options present in the Euro-spec Tiguan will not necessarily be offered with the new Volkswagen Tayron.
Volkswagen is expected to bring a redesigned cabin to the 2025 Tiguan, and it is again likely to be identical to that of the European and Chinese-spec 2025 Tayron. The top variants will feature a floating 15-inch infotainment display and the driver gets a digital instrument cluster. Spy shots indicate that the front passenger will get an individual infotainment screen that can moonlight as an ambient light display.
