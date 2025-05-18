2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Here's what’s new compared to the outgoing model

Tata Motors has unveiled the 2025 Altroz facelift, and though pricing will be officially revealed on May 22, the new premium hatchback has already raised interest for its updated look and new features. The facelifted Altroz is not only a cosmetic change but also brings some new additions that make it a better player in its segment. Here's a detailed analysis of the major upgrades over the previous model.

The facelifted Altroz is not only a cosmetic change but also brings some new additions that make it a better player in its segment.

1 Sharper Lighting Package and Modern DRLs The most noticeable change to the 2025 Altroz is its new lighting configuration. The usual halogen projector headlamps have been swapped out for stylish twin-pod LED units, giving the car a more premium look. Longer, more angular LED daytime running lights (DRLs) with an eyebrow-like edge also make their first appearance as part of the facelift. LED fog lamps are now standard, enhancing low-light visibility. In the back, the wraparound halogen tail lights give way to an interconnected LED light bar, bestowing the hatchback with a more advanced rear design.

2 First-in-Segment Flush Door Handles Adding a bit of SUV-inspired aesthetics, the refreshed Altroz now comes with flush-type door handles on the front doors—just like its upcoming Curvv SUV coupe sibling. Not only does the design help improve the car's aerodynamics, but it also provides it with a premium feel and appearance. Adding to its uniqueness is the handle illumination, which has never been done before in this segment.

3 New Two-Spoke Steering Wheel Within the cabin, the Altroz receives a styling boost in the form of a new two-spoke steering wheel with gloss black finish and an illuminated Tata logo placed at its center. Taken from Tata's newer vehicles such as the Nexon and Tiago EV, this steering wheel introduces a sci-fi feel to the driver's side while retaining ergonomic functionality.

5 Enhanced Safety With Tyre Pressure Monitoring System One of the most prominent new safety features of the 2025 Altroz is the addition of a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). This feature monitors tyre pressure in real time and advises the driver of deflation or pressure imbalance—a welcome feature that was absent in the previous model.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: