⁠2025 Suzuki Alto revealed, becomes most fuel-efficient car in Japan

Suzuki has updated the Japanese-spec Alto hatchback for 2025, bringing a nip and tuck to its looks and the feature list. The Suzuki Alto remains one of the most popular cars in Japan, and is completely different from the model sold in India. The Japanese-spec model falls in the Kei car category in its home market, making it a small yet accessible offering for the masses.

The Suzuki Alto remains one of the most popular cars in Japan, and is completely different from the model sold in India.

2025 Suzuki Alto facelift launched in Japan: What's New?

The 2025 Suzuki Alto facelift gets a light update for the latest model year, since the ninth-generation version went on sale in 2021. The mild facelift arrives with a revised front sporting a new grille, while the lower intakes have been reshaped and match the rounded profile of the bumper in a better way. The rest of the bodywork remains largely unchanged, save for the new roof spoiler at the rear.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 becomes the most affordable car with six airbags. Check details

The 2025 Suzuki Alto gets a fuel efficiency of 28.2 kmpl (WLTC) on the hybrid version, making it the most economical car in Japan

2025 Suzuki Alto Facelift: Specifications

Suzuki says the subtle changes in the design have helped improve the 2025 Alto facelift’s aerodynamics. This, in turn, has improved the fuel economy on the little model. Powering the 2025 Suzuki Alto is the 660 cc three-cylinder engine available in naturally aspirated and mild-hybrid options. The automaker claims a fuel efficiency of 28.2 kmpl (WLTC) on the hybrid, a mild hike over 27.6 kmpl offered on the older model. This makes the new Alto the most fuel-efficient hybrid mini car in Japan.

Inside, the Japanese-spec Suzuki Alto facelift continues to be a four-seater with the tallboy design liberating more room. The interior comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Suzuki Connect, and remote air conditioning via a smartphone. The hybrid version gets a leather steering wheel and chrome-plated door handles while riding on steel wheels.

The 2025 Suzuki Alto gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Suzuki Connect, while the compact proportions of the kei car make it a four-seater

2025 Suzuki Alto: Safety Features

On the safety front, the Suzuki Alto will come with ADAS safety tech comprising Dual Sensor Brake Support II, Lane Departure Prevention, and a traffic light departure notification system. The 2025 Alto is available in Japan priced at 11,42,900 Yen (approx. ₹6.76 lakh) for the naturally aspirated version sending power to the front wheels, while the top-spec hybrid is priced at 16,39,000 Yen (approx. ₹9.70 lakh) with four-wheel drive.

Maruti Suzuki Alto in India

The India-spec Maruti Suzuki Alto is completely different from the Japanese version. The model comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The hatchback also comes with ABS and EBD, ESP, six airbags, and rear parking sensors. The India-spec Alto returns a fuel efficiency of 24.39 kmpl on the manual, and 24.90 kmpl on the AMT. The automaker also offers a CNG version returning 33.40 km per kg.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: