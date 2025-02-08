2025 MG Astor: Shine and Select variants now get more features. Check what all has changed

The Shine and Select trims of the new MG Astor get additional features. The Shine variant includes a panoramic sunroof and a six-speaker audio system where as the Select variant gains six airbags and premium ivory leatherette seats. These updates improve the features of the mid-range variants.

The updated MG Astor continues to offer features like ventilated front seats, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM, updated i-Smart 2.0 with over 80 connected features, voice commands, digital key functionality and anti-theft alerts.

The new Astor gets the same reliable workhorse under the hood, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated, petrol engine which churns 106.5 bhp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. This unit can be mated to either of the transmissions that MG offers including a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

The higher-end Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants retain Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking. Meanwhile, the Select variant now comes with six airbags improving safety in the mid-range trim.

5 Variants, pricing and rivals

The pricing of the new MG Astor starts at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Astor Sprint MT trim. The other variants include the Astor Shine MT costing ₹12.47 lakh (ex-showroom), the Astor Select MT costing ₹13.81 lakh (ex-showroom), the Astor Select CVT priced at ₹14.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Astor Sharp Pro MT at ₹15.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Astor Sharp Pro CVT comes for ₹16.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the Astor Savvy Pro (Ivory) costs ₹17.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top of the line Astor Savvy Pro (Sangaria Red) will set you back ₹17.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Astor, with its updated feature list, is now up to speed with other similar cars in the Indian automotive space. The new MG Astor competes against rivals like the Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos and other similar cars.