MG Astor Blackstorm vs Hyundai Creta Knight Edition: Specs and changes compared

MG just recently launched the Astor Blackstorm edition as a special edition. MG joined the race after its competitors recieved an update as well and got special editions. The Hyundai Creta, a competitor of the Astor also got a similar dark themed edition called the Knight edition.

The Blackstorm edition is nothing new to Morris Garages' products and has also been introduced on the Gloster and Hector SUVs. The Creta Knight Edition too is not new to Hyundai and it gets over 21 new changes on the exterior and interior this time. Given below is a comparison of the two SUVs with what they offer.

MG Astor Blackstorm vs Hyundai Creta Knight: Exterior

The MG Astor in it's dark aura gets a blacked out theme as its name suggests. The blacked-out elements include alloy wheels with red brake calipers, detail on headlights, both bumpers and even the grille. The Blackstorm insignia badges are also placed on the fenders on both sides.

The dark-themed Creta Knight-edition gets a blacked out front grille and the Hyundai logos at the front and rear are also blacked out. A special Knight emblem and 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers are also part of the kit. There are also some accessories on this edition including black front and rear skid plates, C-Pillar garnishes, roof rails, a rear spoiler and ORVMs.

MG Astor Blackstorm vs Hyundai Creta Knight: Interior

On the inside, the Astor Blackstorm edition gets Tuxedo Black upholstery with a contrasting red stitching. The front seats also get Blackstorm embossed on the front seats. There are Sangria Red accents on the AC vents and even the steering wheel and door trims get red stitching. The speakers in this edition of the car are by JBL.

On the other hand, the Creta Knight edition gets an all-black treatment as well. This includes black leather seats with brass piping and stitching. There are also brass-coloured inserts on the inside. Also included as part of the kit is a leather-wrapped steering and a gear shift knob with brass stitching and sporty-looking metal pedals.

MG Astor Blackstorm vs Hyundai Creta Knight: Pricing

The newly revealed Astor Blackstorm edition comes at a starting price of ₹13.45 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Creta Knight edition costs ₹14.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

