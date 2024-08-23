In pics: This is the upcoming MG Astor, debuts globally on August 28

HT Auto
MG ZS debuts globally on August 28 with a hybrid powertrain and a redesigned exterior. Initial launch in Europe, UK, and Australia, followed by potent
...
MG ZS
1/8
The new generation of the MG ZS is set for an August 28 unveiling for the global markets and it is going to be offered with a hybrid powertrain option. While the ZS is the electric model in India, its ICE-powered variant is sold in the country as the MG Astor.  (MG Motor UK)
MG ZS
The new generation of the MG ZS is set for an August 28 unveiling for the global markets and it is going to be offered with a hybrid powertrain option. While the ZS is the electric model in India, its ICE-powered variant is sold in the country as the MG Astor. 
MG ZS Hybrid+
2/8
The MG ZS Hybrid+ is likely to share its powertrain with that of the MG3, and this comprises a petrol engine paired with an electric motor that uses a 1.83 kWh battery pack to allow for electric-only driving for short intervals. 
MG ZS Hybrid+
The MG ZS Hybrid+ is likely to share its powertrain with that of the MG3, and this comprises a petrol engine paired with an electric motor that uses a 1.83 kWh battery pack to allow for electric-only driving for short intervals. 
MG ZS variants
3/8
The Hybrid+ powertrain features self-charging technology, and while it is the only engine option available on the MG3, the new MG ZS is expected to include a turbo-petrol variant alongside an all-electric model. If all are brought to India, it is likely that the turbo-petrol and the hybrid models will be sold as the MG Astor, keeping the ZS name for the pure EV.
MG ZS variants
The Hybrid+ powertrain features self-charging technology, and while it is the only engine option available on the MG3, the new MG ZS is expected to include a turbo-petrol variant alongside an all-electric model. If all are brought to India, it is likely that the turbo-petrol and the hybrid models will be sold as the MG Astor, keeping the ZS name for the pure EV.

MG ZS silhouette
4/8
Aside from the powertrain, the MG ZS receives an exterior design overhaul, and as shown in the teaser images, the mid-size SUV comes with a redesigned front fascia. The new ZS will feature a more streamlined silhouette, with the roofline tapering off at the absolute end.
MG ZS silhouette
Aside from the powertrain, the MG ZS receives an exterior design overhaul, and as shown in the teaser images, the mid-size SUV comes with a redesigned front fascia. The new ZS will feature a more streamlined silhouette, with the roofline tapering off at the absolute end.
MG ZS front fascia
5/8
MG has done away with the celestial grille design for a new, wider front grille that aims to put on a meaner face. The grille is flanked on either side by new air intakes, which are larger and more pronounced than before.
MG ZS front fascia
MG has done away with the celestial grille design for a new, wider front grille that aims to put on a meaner face. The grille is flanked on either side by new air intakes, which are larger and more pronounced than before.
MG ZS
6/8
The upcoming MG ZS receives new LED headlamps that are more aggressive than ever and a thin chrome strip stretches across the top of the front grille to connect the two in a seamless fashion. 
MG ZS
The upcoming MG ZS receives new LED headlamps that are more aggressive than ever and a thin chrome strip stretches across the top of the front grille to connect the two in a seamless fashion. 
MG ZS tail lamps
7/8
The MG ZS gets new tail lamps as well and these carry a similar motif to that of the previous generation model. 
MG ZS tail lamps
The MG ZS gets new tail lamps as well and these carry a similar motif to that of the previous generation model. 
MG ZS
8/8
The rear end of the MG ZS has been updated in similar fashion, with new LED tail lamps, a sharper tailgate, and a new bumper with a skid plate. Despite not having shared any images of the car’s interior, MG is expected to update the cabin of the ZS with upmarket materials and a host of interior tech and convenience upgrades.
MG ZS
The rear end of the MG ZS has been updated in similar fashion, with new LED tail lamps, a sharper tailgate, and a new bumper with a skid plate. Despite not having shared any images of the car’s interior, MG is expected to update the cabin of the ZS with upmarket materials and a host of interior tech and convenience upgrades.
