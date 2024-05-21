Is this the upcoming MG Astor facelift SUV?

Published May 21, 2024

MG VS SUV, based on Astor, spotted in India with hybrid powertrain

The VS SUV is sold in global markets likes Thailand and Indonesia

The upcoming Astor facelift SUV is expected to borrow design cues from the global model

The spied MG SUV wears slim LED headlights and DRLs, a closed grille and larger air intakes

The alloy design of the hybrid SUV is also different from that of the Astor SUV in India

At the rear, the VS SUV does not get connected taillights, which MG may add to the new Astor

The SUV also comes with dual screen setup and new steering wheel

The gear lever of the MG ZS SUV is smaller and may be introduced in the Astor facelift

MG Astor is available in India in 13 variants and two engine options

The price of the Astor SUV starts from 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
