Is this the upcoming MG Astor facelift SUV?

MG VS SUV, based on Astor, spotted in India with hybrid powertrain
The VS SUV is sold in global markets likes Thailand and Indonesia
The upcoming Astor facelift SUV is expected to borrow design cues from the global model
The spied MG SUV wears slim LED headlights and DRLs, a closed grille and larger air intakes
The alloy design of the hybrid SUV is also different from that of the Astor SUV in India
At the rear, the VS SUV does not get connected taillights, which MG may add to the new Astor
The SUV also comes with dual screen setup and new steering wheel
The gear lever of the MG ZS SUV is smaller and may be introduced in the Astor facelift
MG Astor is available in India in 13 variants and two engine options
The price of the Astor SUV starts from ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)