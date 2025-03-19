2025 Mahindra Thar Roxx gets 3 new features. Check them out
- Mahindra Thar is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.
Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a significantly distinctive design compared to its three-door sibling.
Mahindra has updated the Thar Roxx for 2025. The manufacturer has added three new features that will help with comfort as well as convenience. Mahindra has added keyless entry, a sliding armrest and aero wipers. Apart from this, no other changes have been made.
