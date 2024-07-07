2025 Hyundai Tucson goes on sale in US: What we know so far

Hyundai had unveiled the 2025 Tucson SUV a few months back at the New York Auto Show, and while US deliveries of the combustion variant commenced earlier this year in June, the two hybrid variants are now scheduled for later in fall. There are no specifics about whether or not this model will make it to Indian shores, but it might do so by early 2025 through the CDK route.

2025 Hyundai Tuscon is offered with three powertrains and comes with a revised front end. The upper grille is more pronounced while the lower grille has been made bulkier to give off a meaner look. The Tucson further features all-new alloy wheels on the side, along with a new control panel and steering wheel design. The Hyundai Tuscon is priced starting $28,875 (approximately ₹24.1 lakh) for the combustion engine variant and $34,000 (approximately ₹28.4 lakh) for the hybrid variants.

2025 Hyundai Tucson: Engine upgrades

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson gets a refreshed design for the front end with a bulkier lower grille that adds an aggressive look.

The Hyundai Tucson is internationally available with three powertrains, among which two are hybrid. The pure combustion variant is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that boasts 187 bhp and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Tucson Hybrid brings a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is coupled with an electric motor to bring a combined total of 231 bhp and approximately 350 Nm of maximum torque.

Hyundai further offers a plug-in hybrid variant, which makes 268 bhp. While the standard Tucson is available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive, the latter comes standard with the hybrid Tucsons. The Tucson PHEV carries a 13.8-kWh battery pack that is capable of 53 km of driving in EV mode. There is a 7.2 kW onboard charger that can recharge the battery within two hours

2025 Hyundai Tuscon: Interior, tech, and safety

The interior of the 2025 Hyundai Tucson has been redesigned to feel more spacious and features a panoramic dual-screen infotainment and gauge cluster setup.

Hyundai Tucson brings a fairly neat dashboard which houses dual-screen panoramic infotainment and instrument cluster setup. Entry level trims feature analogue gauge cluster with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. The AC vents are treated with what looks like a chrome finish and run across the entire length of the dash, drawing a line between the infotainment and the climate controls. The latter now features real buttons instead of touch capacitive.

The car features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard across all trim levels, as well as a wireless charging slot for smartphones in the centre console. The more premium trims feature a speaker setup from Bose as standard while the entry-level variants can have it as an optional add-on. Hyundai has a digital key app for smartphones that enable owners to remotely lock/unlock or even start the car.

