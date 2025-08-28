HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2025 Bmw X5 Launched At 1 Crore With New Design And Exclusive Xoffroad Package

2025 BMW X5 launched at 1 crore with new design, features, and off-road package

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2025, 13:31 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The 2025 BMW X5 luxury SUV receives a refresh with new features, including the xOffroad package and M Sport Pro options. Available in petrol and diesel mild-hybrid variants, it starts at 1.00 crore and includes upgraded creature comforts.

2025 BMW X5
The 2025 BMW X5 comes with an updated design, new features, and an exclusive xOffroad package
2025 BMW X5
The 2025 BMW X5 comes with an updated design, new features, and an exclusive xOffroad package
View Personalised Offers on
BMW X5 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

BMW India has refreshed its X5 luxury SUV for the 2025 model year, introducing new features, design updates, and the addition of the xOffroad package as standard across all variants. The 2025 BMW X5 continues to be produced locally at BMW’s Chennai plant and is available with both petrol and diesel mild-hybrid powertrains. It has been listed at a starting ex-showroom price tag of 1.00 crore and offers four variants across the range.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

Alongside cosmetic upgrades, BMW has introduced the M Sport Pro package, available on select trims. With this add-on, the X5 gets treated to high-gloss black design elements, M Sport Exhaust, and sporty, red-painted M Sport brakes. The updated model further adds creature comforts, such as an adaptive 2-axle air suspension setup and electrically adjustable comfort seats as standard.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 97.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
BMW X5 M
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.95 Cr
Compare
View Details
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 90.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.17 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

2025 BMW X5: Features and Equipment

The updated X5 brings a sportier exterior design with matrix adaptive LED headlights, new L-shaped taillamps with an illuminated X motif, and 21-inch alloy wheels as standard. On the inside, the cabin features the BMW Curved Display integrating a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display, identical to the older setup. Materials have been upgraded with options such as BMW Individual leather trims in Ivory White and Tartufo for the M Sport Pro package.

Also Read : BMW 3 Series marks 50 years with limited-run special editions launched in India

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2025, 13:31 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.