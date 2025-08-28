2025 BMW X5 launched at 1 crore with new design, features, and off-road package

BMW India has refreshed its X5 luxury SUV for the 2025 model year, introducing new features, design updates, and the addition of the xOffroad package as standard across all variants. The 2025 BMW X5 continues to be produced locally at BMW’s Chennai plant and is available with both petrol and diesel mild-hybrid powertrains. It has been listed at a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹1.00 crore and offers four variants across the range.

Alongside cosmetic upgrades, BMW has introduced the M Sport Pro package, available on select trims. With this add-on, the X5 gets treated to high-gloss black design elements, M Sport Exhaust, and sporty, red-painted M Sport brakes. The updated model further adds creature comforts, such as an adaptive 2-axle air suspension setup and electrically adjustable comfort seats as standard.

2025 BMW X5: Features and Equipment

The updated X5 brings a sportier exterior design with matrix adaptive LED headlights, new L-shaped taillamps with an illuminated X motif, and 21-inch alloy wheels as standard. On the inside, the cabin features the BMW Curved Display integrating a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display, identical to the older setup. Materials have been upgraded with options such as BMW Individual leather trims in Ivory White and Tartufo for the M Sport Pro package.

