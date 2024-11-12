2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire in mind? Here's a breakdown of features across all variants

The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been launched star ting at ₹6.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Maruti Suzuki has claimed to have invested ₹1,000 crore for the development of the 2024 Dzire. While the earlier generations of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire were often referred to as ‘ Swift with a boot slapped on’, with the new model, Maruti Suzuki has taken a completely different approach.

Priced between rs 6.79 lakh and ₹10.14 lakh, ex-showroom, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a 1.2L Z-Series three cyclinder petrol engine pr

The 2024 Dzire shares no design elements with the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift. With the new model, the ‘Dzire’ has become a standalone product for the company, at least in terms of design. Apart from the design, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire also gets a new heart, the same from the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire becomes the second model from the carmaker to utilise the new Z series petrol engine.

The 2024 Dzire uses the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that made its debut earlier in the Maruti SuzukiSwift. In the Dzire, the engine produces 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT. Additionally, a CNG powertrain is also available which produces69bhp and 102Nm, with a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg.

While the starting price of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is ₹40,000 more expensive than the outgoing model, the top end is now ₹75,000 pricier than the outgoing model’s top variant. Here’s a quick look at the what each of the variants of the 2024 Dzire offer

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: LXi

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes packed with safety, convenience, and style-focused features from the base model itself. While the 2024 Dzire has achieved a five star crash tesh safety rating by Global NCAP, key safety features of the 2024 Dzire LXi include six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESP), hill hold control (HHC), a high-speed alert system, a seatbelt reminder system, and three-point seatbelts for all occupants.

In terms of convenience features, the base model comes with a rear defogger and power windows in both front and rear. It further gets projector headlamps, LED taillights, an LED high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna and a boot lip spoiler. Meanwhile it gets 14-inch steel wheels. Other notable highlights of the cabin include black and beige theme with a monotone multi-information display (MID), adjustable front headrests and tilt-adjustable steering. The base LXi trim level is only available with the manual transmission.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: VXi

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi adds on to the base trim starting with the black 14 inch steel rims with wheel covers along with chrome-finished front grille, side indicators on the ORVMs, and body-coloured door handles and ORVMs. Inside, the main highlight is the seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2024 Dzire VXi also includes steering-mounted controls along with USB, Bluetooth connectivity and a four-speaker setup. Other convenience features include rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, USB Type-A and Type-C fast charging ports for second-row passengers and additional USB Type-A charging port on the centre console. The driver also benefits from a height-adjustable seat, while the ORVMs are electrically adjustable and foldable.

The VXi trim level with the manual transmission is priced at ₹7.79 lakh, while the automatic transmission is priced at ₹8.24 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2024 VXi trim level is also available with the CNG powertrain priced at ₹8.74 lakh.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: ZXi

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi variant brings advanced technology and enhanced convenience features starting with Suzuki Connect telematics. It offers real-time updates and remote monitoring capabilities. Other key highlights of the ZXi trim level are four speakers and two tweeters along with a wireless charger. The 2024 Dzire ZXi trim level further gets a reverse parking camera, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an engine start-stop button with smart key.

The exterior of the ZXi trim level stands out with 15 inch black painted alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and LED headlamps. Additional features include automatic headlamps with a follow-me-home function and a key fob-operated trunk opening.

The 2024 Dzire ZXi with manual transmission is priced at ₹8.89 lakh, ex-showroom, while the automatic transmission and CNG options are priced at ₹9.34 lakh and ₹9.84 lakh, respectively.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: ZXi Plus

The top variant of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes loaded with premium features. To begin with, the 2024 Dzire ZXi Plus rides on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Additionally, it gets an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, cruise control and LED fog lights.

Inside, the top end of the 2024 Dzire gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and footwell illumination along with a coloured multi-information display (MID). The infotainment system in the top end model is the nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system paired with an Arkamys-tuned audio setup.

The Dzire ZXi Plus is only available with the petrol engine with the manual transmission priced at ₹9.69 lakh and the automatic transmission priced at ₹10.14 lakh, ex-showroom.

