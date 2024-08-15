2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx launched: Variant-wise price & feature list explained

Mahindra Thar Roxx remained one of the most awaited cars in India in 2024 and the homegrown auto major has finally launched the five-door SUV . Available at an introductory starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar Roxx commands a ₹1.64 lakh premium over its three-door sibling . The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol variants' pricing starts at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the diesel version of the SUV is available at an introductory starting price of ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx start from October 3rd, while deliveries for the SUV will commence from Dussehra. The test drives for the Thar Roxx will start from September 14. Here is the variant-wise ex-showroom price list and feature list for the Thar Roxx. However, it is important to note that the full price list has not been revealed as of now.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1

Petrol MT RWD: ₹12.99 lakh

Diesel MT RWD: ₹13.99 lakh

The base variant of the Thar Roxx is called MX1 and it packs in a decent amount of features. It gets LED projector headlamps along and LED tail lamps. There are 18-inch steel wheels, electronic parking steering, a push button to start/stop the engine, rear AC vents and a USB C port for charging mobile devices. Mahindra is also offering a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system and 60:40 split seats. For safety, there is Electronic Stability Control, 6 airbags and 3 point seatbelts for all occupants.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3

Petrol AT RWD: ₹14.99 lakh

Diesel MT RWD: ₹15.99 lakh

Then there is the MX3 trim which adds a rear armrest with cup holders, driving modes, Terrain modes, Adventure statistics and a rear parking camera. There is also wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charger and a one-touch power window. For safety, this variant adds traction control, hill hold control, hill descent control and 4 disc brakes on the Petrol AT variant.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5

Prices start at ₹16.99 lakh

The MX5 variant adds a single-pane sunroof, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED fog lamps and DRLs and front parking sensors. You also get an acoustic windshield, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and seats. The safety equipment list is boosted with front parking sensors, automatic headlamps and wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system and an Electronic locking differential on 4x4 versions. From MX5 onwards, Mahindra will also offer 4x4 variants of the Thar Roxx.

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L

Diesel MT RWD: ₹16.99 lakh

Most of the feature list for the AX3L trim stays the same as MX3. However, it now comes with ADAS, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, DTS sound staging, a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and a digital instrument cluster.

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L

The AX5L will come with a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system and a digital cluster with built-in Alexa and AdrenoX connected car technology. There will also be wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with fully automatic climate control and DTS Sound Staging. Mahindra will offer ADAS with this trim.

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L

The top-end variant will be the AX7L. It will come with a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and seats. There would also be front-ventilated seats along with electric adjustment, a front camera and a cooled glovebox. There will also be a 360-degree parking camera with blind spot monitoring, obstacle view, Harmon Kardon sound system with subwoofer, power folding ORVM and a 65W USB charger. The 4x4 variants will come with SmartCrawl and Intelliturn.

