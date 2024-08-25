2024 Hyundai Alcazar launches soon: Key expected features

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar was recently uncovered in India. The manufacturer has revised styling and changed the overall aesthetic of the SUV to match the other offerings from its portfolio. The Hyundai Alcazar is slated to launch on 9th September and deliveries are expected to begin later in the month.

The Alcazar's competition in the Indian market comprises of the Mahindra XUV700 and the Tata Safari. Here's what you can expect from the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: A new exter(ior) design

The Alcazar's most prominent changes can easily be seen in the images released by the brand, announcing its bookings. With a slight resemblance to Creta as well as the Exter in design, the changes on the outside include a new front grille, H-shaped DRLs, Quad-beam LED headlamps and a new hood.

The SUV also gets completely redesigned 8-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear bumper has been redesigned too along with the tailgate. A faux skid plate is also added at the front and rear of the car.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Features

It is most likely that the feature list on the Alcazar will resemble that of the Creta. Including features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android auto and Apple carplay, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof visible in the images, a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVMs, front ventilated seats, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, Level 2 ADAS features and more.

Hyundai will make the Alcazar available in 6 and 7-seater options. The Korean carmaker mentioned that the upcoming product will host 70 safety features.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Variants

The new Alcazar will broadly be offered in four different variants namely — Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. A new colour option has been introduced called 'Robust Emerald Matte'.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Engine and Transmission Options

The powertrain of the SUV will be the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. And a 1.5-litre diesel option mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic will also be offered.

