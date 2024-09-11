2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched: Which variant offers what features

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Alcazar facelift was launched in India earlier this week, at an introductory starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing of the updated iteration of Alcazar goes up to ₹21.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated iteration of Hyundai Creta sibling three-row SUV competes the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and the MG Hector Plus. The updated Hyunai Alcazar is available in four variants, which are - Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.
The newly launched Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes adopting the design philosophy of the Creta, which is contrary to the trend in the auto industry where usually the lower-end products borrow design and features from their bigger siblings. Available in nine different exterior colour options, which are - Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Atlas White with a black roof, Titan Grey Matte, and Robust Emerald Matte.
The Hyundai Alcazar facelift continues with the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift version. The Alcazar is available with engine choices of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol mill generates 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque, while the diesel engine pumps out 114 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. Available in six and seven-seater layout options, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift gets three transmission choices, which are a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.
Here is a comprehensive look at the variant wise feature list of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift.
The Hyundai Alcazar facelift's base variant is Executive. It gets LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights and LED taillights. Like the new Creta, it comes with LED light bars enhancing visual appeal. The Executive trim runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, while it features front and rear skidplates, side sill garnish, body coloured door handles. The ORVMs and rear spoiler too gets body colour treatment. Also, there are new roof rails, dual-tip exhaust and conventional antenna.
Inside the cabin, it sports a dual tone theme. Other features inside the cabin of this variant include fabric seat upholstery, ambient lighting, a flat-bottom tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, height-adjustable headrests for all three rows, height-adjustable driver seat, reclining function for third row seats, smart key with push button start, dual-zone climate control, sliding front armrest with storage, front-row seat-back table with retractable cup holders, rear centre armrest, rear window sunshade, front-row sliding sun visor, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, AC vents and Type-C USB charging ports for all rows, cooled glove box, electric tailgate etc.
On the safety front, this variant gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, three-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminder alert for all occupants. Also, it features Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The base variant of the Alcazar comes with reverse parking sensors, rear wheel disc brakes, reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, rear defogger also.
The next variant aboive the base model for Alcazar is Prestige, which gets all the features available in Exectuive trim. Additionally, it gets chrome garnished door handles, shark fin antenna. Inside the cabin, it features, auto-dimming IRVM, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition, BlueLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, it comes with front and rear speakers, front tweeters, steering wheel-mounted controls etc.
The Platinum variant of the Alcazar facelift comes with all the features available in the lower trims and additionally it gets dual-tone finish for roof rails and it runs on 18-inch alloy wheels compared to the 17-inch alloys in lower trims. The ORVMs and rear spoiler too don dual-tone finish.
Inside the cabin, this variant gets leatherette seat upholstery, eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat, wireless charger in first row, dual USB Type-C charging ports in all three rows, eight-speaker Bose music system with sub-woofer, a 10.25-inch fully digital colour instrument cluster, captain seats with seat-mounted armrests, tip and tumble function and winged-type headrest with cushion for second-row seats . Also, it gets drive and traction control modes as well as paddle shifters for the automatic versions.
On the safety front, this variant gets hill descent control, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor and Electronic Parking Brake (EPB).
The top-end trim of the Hyundai Alcazar facelift is Signature, which comes with all the features of the lower variants. Additionally, it gets digital key, memory function for the driver seat, an eight-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat, passenger seat walk-in device, wireless charger in the first two rows, ventilated seats in the first two rows, adjustable thigh support for the second row.
