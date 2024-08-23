2024 Audi Q8: Key features include panoramic sunroof, 17 speakers and much more

The 2024 Audi Q8 , a luxury SUV built on the well-known Audi Q7's platform, launched in India on 22nd August. The Q8 has been priced at ₹1.17 cr (ex-showroom) and gets a refreshed design. In India, the Q8 will compete against SUVs like the Mercedes GLS , BMW X7 and Volvo XC90.

However, the fresh, sporty look of the Audi Q8 can't do justice to the hefty price tag on its own. That is precisely why the manufacturer has given it a 3-litre TFSi engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that produces 500 Nm of torque and 335 bhp. The mild-hybrid system, in addition to enhancing performance, helps improve the Audi Q8's mileage. Apart from these, the SUV has a lot to offer otherwise as well. Here is a list of its significant features:

2024 Audi Q8: Comfort

The Q8's cabin makes use of premium materials like Valcona leather. The interior also gets ambient lighting and high-quality finishes enhance luxury.

Being a SUV there are no complaints regarding seating comfort, legroom and headroom for all passengers. In addition to this further comfort is ensured with the vehicle's four-zone climate control. This allows independent climate control for the driver, front passenger and rear seats for personalised comfort.

A dual-pane panoramic sunroof adds to the luxury and offers an airy cabin environment inside the Q8.

2024 Audi Q8: Technology and Infotainment

A total of 24 high-definition LEDs and a high-power laser are combined for Audi's ‘Matrix’ headlight setup. These also include dynamic turn signals. The tail lights are HD Matrix LED and incorporated for a modern look and better visibility.

Further, in tech, the Q8 gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that provides customisable information displays, including navigation, media and vehicle stats right in the driver's line of sight.

Two more touchscreen displays (a 10.1-inch and an 8.6-inch) are placed on the central console for infotainment and climate control. The touch controls also give haptic feedback for a better user experience. A handwriting recognition system is included but if that's not enough, voice commands are supported.

There are 17 Bang & Olufsen speakers in the Q8 with a total output of 730 watts providing 3D surround sound for immersion.

2024 Audi Q8: Suspension and Drivetrain

The suspension gets damper control that can adapt to the selected driving mode and road conditions. The luxury SUV also gets Audi’s signature Quattro permanent AWD system ensuring traction in multiple driving conditions.

2024 Audi Q8: Safety and Assistance

To ensure safety, the Q8 gets 8 airbags, ABS with EBD and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP). ADAS with features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera for enhanced safety and convenience are also included. An automated parking assist feature that helps with parallel and perpendicular parking manoeuvres comes with the bundle as well.

2024 Audi Q8: Customisation and Paint Options

The Q8 is available in different trims with various customization options, including S-Line packages for a sportier appearance. The interior colour options include Okapi Brown, Black, Saiga Beige and Pando Gray.

Exterior paint options for the Q8 include Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Vicuna Beige, Satellite Silver, Glacier White, Samurai Gray and Tamarind Brown.

