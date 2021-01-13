2021 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series gets aviation-inspired design

With just 100 units to be built, Lexus has introduced the highly limited edition for its 2021 Lexus LC 500, called the Inspiration Series. Every car of the limited-run series will have a unique serialised badging.

The grand-touring coupe's special edition features aviation-inspired design language through a partnership between air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and Lexus engineers. The vehicle gets carbon-fibre roof and rear air wing spoiler inspired by air racing. Carbon-fibre accents run throughout the vehicle along with other accessories.

The LC Inspiration Series is powered by the 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 unit that issues a full-throated engine note churning out 471 hp and 539 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle sprints from a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds.

Rear profile of the Lexus Inspiration Series

The limited-edition vehicle is offered in one exterior colour -the dark Obsidian, which is paired with 21-inch black forged-alloy wheels. The Torsen limited slip differential enhances the performance of the vehicle by distributing engine power to the rear axle, helping optimise traction as well as providing dynamic handling and control.

On the inside, the cabin boasts of black Alcantara-trimmed sport seats that feature elegant Saddle Tan accents and seat belts. Eye-catching serialised badge adorns the centre console. The steering wheel and shift lever are also accented in black Alcantara trim and a carbon-fibr scuff plate accents the door. For music lovers, Mark Levinson 13-speaker 915-watt Reference Surround Sound Audio system is standard.

Interior of the Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

There is also a large colour Head-Up Display (HUD) that provides various driver-related information such as road speed, gear, engine speed, turn-by-turn directions, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control status, among others.

Advanced safety features on the car include Lane Departure Alert with Lane Keep Assist, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection as standard. Other features include Frontal Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Pedestrian Detection.