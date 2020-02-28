Within four years after the debut of the international-spec Nissan Kicks, the Japanese auto giant is now gearing up to introduce the mid-cycle makeover of the same on March 19, reports Headlight Magazine. The compact crossover will make its official debut in Thailand, just days ahead of the 2020 Bangkok International Motor Show which opens on March 25.

The source report claims that the Kicks facelift will make its presence felt in the range extender e-Power form, since ICE powered vehicles are struggling to meet the required fuel economy and CO2 emission numbers in several international markets, including Thailand. The Kicks e-Power will be a direct replacement for the Note e-Power in Thailand.

Apart from the minor exterior changes, major updates will be reserved in terms of mechanicals. Similar to the Note premium hatchback, the Nissan's e-Power technology will also be seen inside the Kicks facelift. This tech employs a generator which sends electricity to an electric motor.

The facelifted Kicks (international-spec) uses a 1.2-litre HR12DE three-cylinder petrol engine which works in-conjunction with a 1.5kWh battery pack. The system is good enough to deliver a combined power output of 129 PS. Unlike the conventional hybrid vehicles in which an engine and electric motor work parallel to drive the wheels, the e-Power system, uses an electric motor directly to push the wheels. This motor uses a battery for electricity which is charged by the engine acting as a generator.

As far exterior styling is concerned, the spyshots available online suggest that the upcoming Kicks facelift will be a mildly overhauled vehicle. At the front, it will sport a tad more angular fascia, designed on the same lines as the latest Nissan crossovers. The new headlamps have been given a less rounded shape now and they flank a fresh V-Motion grille which appears to have grown larger in size. Similar tweaks to the rear section are also expected. Newly designed alloy wheels, and LED lighting will be its other key design highlights.

