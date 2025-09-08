Demystifying EV Adoption in India: A Realistic Look at What's Next and Collect

India stands at a pivotal moment in the evolution of its mobility journey. With over 300 million vehicles on its roads and urban air quality reaching alarming levels, the country’s transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs) is no longer just an environmental imperative, it has become an economic and public health necessity. Despite growing enthusiasm for electric mobility, the current landscape of EV adoption in India is complex, it is a transformation spanning infrastructure, technology, consumer habits, regulatory support, along with the need for collective responsibility.

The Indian government drives EV adoption through policies and incentives, aiming for 30% EV penetration by 2030. Despite challenges in consumer adoption and infrastructure, initiatives like the PM E-Drive seek to enhance EV ecosystems, requiring coordinated efforts from all stakeholders for success.

The Policy Foundation: Government as the Catalyst

The Indian government has emerged as the key driver of EV adoption by implementing robust policy frameworks. The government launched the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automotive and auto-component sectors with a budget outlay of ₹25,938 crores to bolster domestic EV manufacturing. Additionally, a PLI scheme was introduced for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage with a planned manufacturing capacity of 50 GWh and an investment of ₹18,100 crores. Most recently, the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI) was announced to further support domestic production of electric vehicles.

State governments have backed these efforts with tailored policies offering substantial subsidies to consumers and others focusing on developing EV manufacturing hubs. Although these policies are commendable, the government’s goal to achieve 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030 remains ambitious and requires more aggressive action. Effective execution across India's diverse states and market conditions is critical.

Market Dynamics: Growth Amid Challenges

The passenger EV segment faces hurdles like high upfront costs, range anxiety, and limited model options, which discourage buyers. Meanwhile, the commercial segment is gaining traction, especially for last-mile delivery and public transportation, thanks to predictable routes and centralized charging infrastructure.

India's transition to electric mobility is still in its early phase, with EV penetration hovering at around 3 percent. However, robust government policies and bold commitments from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are rapidly propelling this evolution forward. This transformation goes beyond simply replacing fossil fuels - it’s about building a comprehensive, future-ready ecosystem that can sustain and support electric vehicles on every front, from infrastructure and innovation to consumer adoption and environmental impact.

Infrastructure Reality Check: How Charged Are We

Charging infrastructure remains a key area of development in India’s electric vehicle (EV) transition. The government targets to establish 69,000 charging stations across major cities and highways, but current installation rates are still catching up. A chicken-and-egg dilemma persists as consumers hesitate to buy EVs due to lack of charging options, while developers delay investment awaiting higher EV volumes.

Karnataka leads with over 5,800 EV public charging points, followed by Maharashtra with more than 3,740 and Uttar Pradesh with over 2,130 EV public charging points. While EV charging infrastructure is expanding steadily, it remains more concentrated in metropolitan areas, and continued efforts are being carried out to extend these developments to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Technical challenges include multiple charging standards, varying power requirements, and the need for grid integration. Fast-charging stations are essential for commercial vehicles that require significant upgrades to the electrical grid. Private sector participation in EV infrastructure complemented by proactive government support holds significant promise. As they continue to navigate challenges such as electricity costs, land availability, and varying utilization rates, implementation is expected to be in a phased manner. With evolving market dynamics and collaborative efforts, these hurdles are gradually being addressed to unlock broader investment and innovation.

The Collective Responsibility Framework

EV adoption does not rely solely on government support. It demands coordinated action across stakeholders. Following a review of FAME-I, FAME-II, and the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), the government introduced the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-Drive) with a ₹10,900 crore budget, including ₹2,000 crore for charging infrastructure.

Consumers play a pivotal role, especially early adopters who help build market confidence. However, widespread education is needed on EV benefits, total cost of ownership, and available incentives. The private sector must step beyond manufacturing. Real estate developers may consider embedding EV charging stations in buildings and communities.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is proactively expanding its EV ecosystem through a multi-pronged strategy. Initiatives such as installing approximately 600 fast-charging stations across the country over the next 6 to 7 years, advancing local battery assembly capabilities and collaborating with premier institutions like the IITs to drive innovation in battery research. To enhance user experience, the company has introduced the myHyundai CMS platform, simplifying discovery of charger location and payments. Additionally, HMIL rolled out CRETA Electric – a long-range electric vehicle, offering a driving range of up to 473 kilometers, along with integrated smart home charging solutions for added convenience and at attractive price point.

The energy sector also faces transformation. As EV adoption grows, the power grid will be enhanced to adapt to the new load patterns while integrating renewables to maintain the environmental promise of electric mobility. Smart charging and vehicle-to-grid technologies may also be vital for long-term success.

Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head – Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Limited

Realistic Projections and Strategic Priorities

India’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to unfold gradually, following a segmented trajectory rather than uniform adoption. In the initial phase, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are likely to lead the larger mass-shift due to their affordability and strong relevance in urban mobility. Commercial vehicles, especially those operating on defined routes, are poised to follow as their cost efficiencies become more evident. Passenger electric vehicles will gain traction gradually, particularly in urban centers among more aware and aspirational consumers to begin with, while rural adoption make come in subsequently when charging infrastructure is adequately developed in smaller towns and remote regions.

To accelerate this transition, several strategic priorities must be addressed. These include standardizing charging protocols across regions to ensure consistency and compatibility, investing in EV technologies that are specifically designed for India’s diverse terrain, climate, and power conditions, building resilient domestic supply chains for critical components to reduce dependence on imports, and expanding battery manufacturing capabilities to drive down costs and support long-term scalability. Together, these efforts can create a foundation for inclusive and sustained EV growth across the country.

The Path Ahead

India’s electric mobility future depends on setting realistic expectations and fostering unified action. Success will hinge on policy evolution, localized product development, and accelerated infrastructure growth driven by public-private partnerships.

Every citizen, company, and institution play a role in shaping this journey. Progress demands more than discussion; it requires decisive choices, such as believing in EVs, supporting infrastructure development and advocating sustainable transport. India’s electric vehicle story is still unfolding, and its destination rests on the actions we take today. Though, one thing is certain - EVs are the future of mobility and EVs are here to stay!

Written by- Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head – Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Limited

