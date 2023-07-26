Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsVolvoXC40 RechargeOn Road Price in Indore

Volvo XC40 Recharge On Road Price in Indore

1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
55.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Indore
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

XC40 Recharge Price in Indore

Volvo XC40 Recharge on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 60.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD₹ 60.76 Lakhs
...Read More

Volvo XC40 Recharge Variant Wise Price List in Indore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
P8 AWD
₹60.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
78 Kwh
180 Kmph
340 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,90,000
RTO
2,48,600
Insurance
2,36,636
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Indore
60,75,736
EMI@1,30,591/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close

Volvo XC40 Recharge Alternatives

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
EV6 Price in Indore
Lexus NX

Lexus NX

64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
NX Price in Indore
UPCOMING
MG eHS

MG eHS

45 - 55 Lakhs
Check eHS details
View similar Cars
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
iX1 Price in Indore
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
C40 Recharge Price in Indore
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

44.95 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
Ioniq 5 Price in Indore

Popular Volvo Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Volvo Cars

    Volvo XC40 Recharge News

    The Volvo XC40 Recharge doesn't scream out loud that it is any different than the regular ICE XC40, of course, if you ignore the Recharge badging at its rear door that is the only electric branding that it gets on its entire body.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge captures 25% share of luxury EV market in H1 2023
    26 Jul 2023
    The 2021 XC60 now ditches the clutter of diesel for a more refined petrol engine.
    Volvo XC60 helps Swedish carmaker clock 38 per cent growth in India
    17 Apr 2023
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV was launched in India in 2022 as the Swedish carmaker's first foray into the EV segment in the country.
    Volvo delivered 200 XC40 Recharge electric SUVs in just five months in India
    11 Apr 2023
    The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the most affordable luxury EV in India.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge becomes more powerful in select global markets
    13 Dec 2022
    The Volvo XC40 Recharge has become pricier with the latest price hike.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge to be pricier in India from this date. Details here
    24 Nov 2022
    View all
     Volvo XC40 Recharge News

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Videos

    2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Apr 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    Volvo Cars India has showcased its XC40 Recharge electric SUV on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Prashant Singh/HT Auto)
    Watch: Volvo showcases XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India
    9 Mar 2021
    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    View all
     

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Toyota bZ4X

    Toyota bZ4X

    70 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Staria

    Hyundai Staria

    20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Kia Sonet Facelift

    8 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details