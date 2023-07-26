Volvo XC40 Recharge captures 25% share of luxury EV market in H1 2023

Volvo Car India has announced the XC40 Recharge which is their luxury electric vehicle has been able to capture 25 per cent of the market share in the luxury EV segment. Volvo XC40 Recharge is sold in just one fully-loaded variant in the Indian market. It is the P8 AWD and it costs ₹56.90 lakh ex-showroom. The electric SUV is being first locally assembled in India.

According to data available on the Government of India’s Vahan portal, the XC40 Recharge sold 241 units in the period January-June 2023 which corresponds to 25% of the luxury EV segment. Volvo’s XC 40 Recharge was launched in July 2022 with deliveries commencing in November 2022. 365 Volvo XC40 Recharge has been delivered since deliveries started in Nov 2022.

The XC40 Recharge comes with a 3-year comprehensive car warranty, 3 years Volvo service package, 3 year RSA, 8 years battery warranty, a digital service subscription of 4 years and an 11 Kw wall box charger. The customers of XC40 Recharge also get exclusive membership to the company’s ultimate luxury program called ‘Tre Kronor Experience’.

XC40 Recharge is powered by a twin-motor setup. The SUV delivers a power output of 408 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The electric motors are powered by a 78 kWh battery pack giving a range of up to 418 km on a single charge, as per international test conditions (WLTP). It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The battery can be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in around 28 minutes using a fast charger (150KW).

“The XC 40 Recharge capturing a twenty five percent market share in its segment, is indeed remarkable and coming at a time when we are celebrating the first anniversary of our Pure Electric XC40 Recharge launch makes it even more memorable. The XC40 Recharge is currently the only EV model in our portfolio and as such having a twenty five percent share is a reflection of the confidence that our customers have reposed in the brand" said Mr Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

