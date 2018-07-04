Saved Articles

Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design

4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
47.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volvo XC40 Key Specs
Engine1969 cc
Mileage14.49 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all XC40 specs and features

XC40 T4 R-Design Latest Updates

XC40 is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XC40 T4 R-Design (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 47.42 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: Four-cylinder turbo-charged Petrol engine
  • Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 54
  • BootSpace: 432
    • Mileage of T4 R-Design is 14.49 kmpl....Read More

    Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Price

    T4 R-Design
    ₹47.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1969 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    41,25,000
    RTO
    4,18,830
    Insurance
    1,97,469
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    47,41,799
    EMI@1,01,920/mo
    Close

    Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    14.49
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    187 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    180
    Engine Type
    Four-cylinder turbo-charged Petrol engine
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    782
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.4
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine
    1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.7
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent
    Front Suspension
    Independent
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 55 R18
    Ground Clearance
    211
    Length
    4425
    Wheelbase
    2702
    Height
    1652
    Width
    1863
    Bootspace
    432
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    54
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design EMI
    EMI91,728 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    42,67,619
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    42,67,619
    Interest Amount
    12,36,048
    Payable Amount
    55,03,667

