Tata Safari Front Left Side
TATA Safari

Launched in Oct 2023

4.1
12 Reviews
₹15.5 - 27.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Safari Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1956.0 cc

Safari: 1956.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.4 kmpl

Safari: 14.5-16.3 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 159.94 bhp

Safari: 168.0 bhp

Tata Safari Latest Update

Latest News:

Tata Punch, Nexon, Safari and more to get pricier from April 2025 onwards. Check details
Tata Safari Stealth Edition deliveries commence

Tata Safari: Latest Updates

Introduction

The Tata Safari has long been a symbol of spaciousness and comfort in the Indian automotive landscape. With its combination of robust design, advanced features, and powerful performance, the 2023 Tata Safari has become a popular choice among families and adventure seekers alike. As a standout SUV, it not only meets the demands of Indian roads but also incorporates modern technology and luxurious interiors, making it a formidable player in its segment.

Tata Safari Price:

The Tata Safari is competitively priced between 15.49 lakh and 26.79 lakh (ex-showroom), ensuring that there's a variant suitable for various budgets.

When was the Tata Safari launched?

Tata Safari Variants
Tata Safari price starts at ₹ 15.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 27.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
Safari Smart₹15.5 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Safari Smart (O)₹16.35 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Parking Sensors: Rear
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Pure₹17.35 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Pure (O)₹17.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Pure Plus₹19.05 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Pure Plus S₹19.35 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Pure Plus S Dark Edition₹19.65 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Pure Plus AT₹19.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Adventure₹20 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Pure Plus S AT₹20 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Pure Plus S Dark Edition AT₹20.65 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Adventure Plus₹21.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Adventure Plus Dark Edition₹22.35 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Adventure Plus A₹22.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Adventure Plus AT₹23.25 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Adventure Plus Dark Edition AT₹23.75 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Dual Tone₹23.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Dark Edition₹24.15 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Safari Adventure Plus A AT₹24.25 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Plus Dual Tone₹25 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Plus 6 STR Dual Tone₹25.1 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Dual Tone AT₹25.25 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Plus Dark Edition₹25.3 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Safari Accomplished Dark Edition AT₹25.55 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Safari Accomplished Plus 6 STR Dark Edition₹25.6 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Plus Stealth Edition₹25.75 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Plus Dual Tone AT₹26.4 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Safari Accomplished Plus 6 STR Dual Tone AT₹26.5 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Plus Dark Edition AT₹26.9 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Plus 6 STR Dark Edition AT₹27 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Plus Stealth Edition AT₹27.15 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Safari Accomplished Plus Stealth Edition 6 STR₹27.25 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Tata Safari Expert Review

4 out of 5

Pros

Decent styling updates on the outsideMuch more premium cabin than before

Cons

No AWD or petrol engine option

The Tata Safari is the flagship model for the Indian car maker that was first introduced in the country in 2021. At that time, the focus was as much on drawing inspiration from an iconic name as was on putting a brand-new model on a pedestal. This eventually resulted in the introduction of a three-row vehicle that promised SUV-like style but claimed MPV-like comfort. Fast forward just two years and the updated Tata Safari has a new wardrobe to show off in 2023.

Tata has been steadily increasing its focus on passenger vehicles that not just drive well and have top-notch safety credentials but look cutting-edge as well. Or at least extremely contemporary. Just look at the models like Altroz hatchback, the updated Nexon compact SUV and Nexon EV or even the latest Harrier SUV. Here are cars across different body types that showcase the current best that Tata Motors' designers have to offer. And it is a treat for sure. Towards this end, the new Tata Safari has been given a noticeable makeover as well even though it obviously retains its OG flavour.

READ MORE

Tata Safari Images

Tata Safari Colours

Tata Safari is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Cosmic gold
Lunar slate
Stardust ash
Galactic sapphire
Supernova copper
Oberon black
Stellar frost
Tata Safari Safety Ratings

The Tata Safari has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Tata Safari Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque350 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage14.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
Tata Safari comparison with similar cars

Tata Safari
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Harrier
Jeep Compass
Mahindra Scorpio-N
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector
Hyundai Alcazar
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹15.5 Lakhs*
₹17.49 Lakhs*
₹15 Lakhs*
₹18.99 Lakhs*
₹13.99 Lakhs*
₹17.5 Lakhs*
₹14 Lakhs*
₹14.99 Lakhs*
₹13.99 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹19.99 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.5
12 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
10 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
89 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
8 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
54 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
118 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
84 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
4 Reviews
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
168 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
141 bhp
Power
141 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
182 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
215 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
450 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
343 Nm
Length
4668 mm
Length
4310 mm
Length
4605 mm
Length
4405
Length
4662 mm
Length
4720 mm
Length
4699 mm
Length
4560 mm
Length
4695 mm
Length
4428 mm
Length
4735 mm
Height
1795 mm
Height
1637 mm
Height
1718 mm
Height
1640
Height
1857 mm
Height
1760 mm
Height
1760 mm
Height
1710 mm
Height
1755 mm
Height
1923 mm
Height
1795 mm
Width
1922 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1922 mm
Width
1818
Width
1917 mm
Width
1835 mm
Width
1835 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1870 mm
Width
1830 mm
Boot Space
420 litres
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
445 litres
Boot Space
438
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
155 litres
Boot Space
587 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
447 litres
Boot Space
300 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Tata Safari Mileage

Tata Safari in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Safari's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Safari Smart comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
16.3 kmpl

Tata Safari Videos

Tata Safari facelift review: Family car with bachelor's spirit
17 Oct 2023
2014 Mahindra Scorpio vs Tata Safari Storme Comparison Test
9 Jan 2015
Tata Safari Storme
26 Nov 2012
2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
15 Oct 2023
Tata Safari Gold Edition: 5 key updates you should know of
28 Sept 2021
2021 Tata Safari Adventure Persona SUV: A quick walkaround
11 Mar 2021
Tata Motors shares first look at 2021 Safari SUV
14 Jan 2021
Popular Tata Cars

Tata Safari EMI

Tata Safari User Reviews & Ratings

4.08
12 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
9
5 rating
2
Car with Ease
Impressed with its iconic looks and stylish design, the vehicle offers comfortable seating that could use more style, good boot and luggage space, satisfactory control and handling, but needs improvement in mileage.By: Prem (Dec 8, 2024)
Design & looking
My favorite car is Tata Safari whose look is very beautiful, it has many good features and the design is very good and its price is also good and 4 to 5 people can go out comfortably in it and the engine is also very good. Nice and available in the same color as the car By: Nandini (May 21, 2024)
Affordable Maintenance, Glorifying Interior
A well-built body with outstanding features and budget-friendly maintenance. The interior and design are highly commendable.By: Venkatesan (Jan 3, 2024)
A Perfect Automotive Fusion
The Tata Safari, a true beast, has finally received the awaited updates, putting it in competition with cars a segment above. I'm genuinely excited and eagerly awaiting a test drive.By: Darshan Kumar Patel (Jan 3, 2024)
Tata's Comfortable, and Truly Indian SUV
A joy to drive, with dynamic looks, the best interior, and comfortable seating. Effortlessly maneuvers off-road.By: Tchandrarao (Jan 2, 2024)
