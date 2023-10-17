The Tata Safari is competitively priced between ₹15.49 lakh and ₹26.79 lakh (ex-showroom), ensuring that there's a variant suitable for various budgets.

The Tata Safari has long been a symbol of spaciousness and comfort in the Indian automotive landscape. With its combination of robust design, advanced features, and powerful performance, the 2023 Tata Safari has become a popular choice among families and adventure seekers alike. As a standout SUV, it not only meets the demands of Indian roads but also incorporates modern technology and luxurious interiors, making it a formidable player in its segment.

Tata Safari: Latest Updates

Introduction

The Tata Safari has long been a symbol of spaciousness and comfort in the Indian automotive landscape. With its combination of robust design, advanced features, and powerful performance, the 2023 Tata Safari has become a popular choice among families and adventure seekers alike. As a standout SUV, it not only meets the demands of Indian roads but also incorporates modern technology and luxurious interiors, making it a formidable player in its segment.

Tata Safari Price:

The Tata Safari is competitively priced between ₹15.49 lakh and ₹26.79 lakh (ex-showroom), ensuring that there's a variant suitable for various budgets.

When was the Tata Safari launched?

The Tata Safari was officially launched on February 22, 2021. It marked the return of the iconic nameplate in a modern avatar, making it a significantly updated version compared to its predecessor. This new iteration of the Tata Safari aimed to blend luxury, comfort, and capability into a single vehicle.

How many variants and colour options of the Tata Safari are available?

The Tata Safari offers a diverse range of variants, making it highly customisable for potential buyers. As mentioned, there are 14 variants available, including both standard and special editions. In addition to variants, customers can choose from an extensive colour palette, which enhances personalisation and allows for individual expression in style and design.

What features are available in the Tata Safari?

The 2023 Tata Safari is well-equipped with features that ensure a high level of comfort and convenience:- Dual-zone climate control: Enjoy separate temperature settings for the driver and passengers.- Infotainment System: An expansive 12.3-inch touchscreen system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.- Safety Technology: Lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control are part of the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) offered in the vehicle.- Comfort Features: This includes ventilated seats for enhanced comfort and various seat configurations, including options for six or seven passengers.- Premium Interior: The interiors boast high-quality upholstery and finishes, significantly elevating the premium quotient of the SUV.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Tata Safari?

Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by a robust 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, generating an impressive output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing flexibility for driving preferences. The Tata Safari also features three driving modes, Eco, City, and Sport, allowing the driver to adapt the vehicle's performance based on driving conditions. Additionally, the SUV is well-suited for diverse terrains, thanks to its capable suspension and responsive handling.

What is the Tata Safari's mileage?

The mileage of the 2023 Tata Safari is estimated to be around 14-18 km/l, depending on the variant and driving conditions. Efficient fuel consumption coupled with a sizeable fuel tank ensures that long journeys can be undertaken without frequent stops for refuelling.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Tata Safari?

The Tata Safari has an impressive ground clearance of 205 mm, allowing it to tackle Indian road conditions with ease. The boot space offers practicality, with a capacity of 73 litres. When the third-row seats are folded down, the space increases significantly, facilitating storage for luggage during family trips or adventures.

What is the seating capacity of the Tata Safari?

The Tata Safari is designed to be spacious, accommodating six to seven passengers comfortably, depending on the seating configuration chosen. The SUV is designed to provide ample legroom and headroom across all three rows, ensuring a comfortable ride for every occupant.

What are the safety features of the Tata Safari?

The Tata Safari comes with a comprehensive suite of safety features that includes The SUV is equipped with up to seven airbags, enhancing protection for all passengers. Anti-lock Braking System brings improved braking control, while Electronic Stability Control aids in maintaining vehicle control during challenging conditions. The Safari further features a hill hold control and TPMS.

What cars does the Tata Safari rival in its segment?

In the competitive SUV segment, the Tata Safari finds itself rivalling models such as the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Toyota Fortuner.