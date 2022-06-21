No Variant Available

Tata Safari is essentially the three-row version of Harrier and is aimed at larger families. In terms of space, there is much to like inside this car which is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The feature list is also impressive but the lack of a petrol motor may put off many. The steering is also on the heavier side while boot space is negligible if all seats in all three rows are up.