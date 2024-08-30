Skoda Superb on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. 61.99 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. 61.99 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb dealers and showrooms in Rohtak for best offers. Skoda Superb on road price breakup in Rohtak includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Superb is mainly compared to Audi A4 which starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs in Rohtak, BMW 3 Series which starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs in Rohtak and Toyota Camry 2024 starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Rohtak. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Superb L&K ₹ 61.99 Lakhs