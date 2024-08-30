Skoda Superb on road price in Patiala starts from Rs. 62.09 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb on road price in Patiala starts from Rs. 62.09 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb dealers and showrooms in Patiala for best offers. Skoda Superb on road price breakup in Patiala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Superb is mainly compared to Audi A4 which starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs in Patiala, BMW 3 Series which starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs in Patiala and Toyota Camry 2024 starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Patiala. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Superb L&K ₹ 62.09 Lakhs