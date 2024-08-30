What is the on-road price of Skoda Superb in Nashik? The on-road price of Skoda Superb L&K in Nashik is Rs. 63.82 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Superb in Nashik? The RTO charges for Skoda Superb L&K in Nashik amount to Rs. 7.42 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Superb in Nashik? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Superb in Nashik is Rs. 1.29 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Superb in Nashik? The insurance charges for Skoda Superb L&K in Nashik are Rs. 2.40 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.