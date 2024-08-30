Skoda Superb on road price in Karur starts from Rs. 67.47 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb on road price in Karur starts from Rs. 67.47 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Superb dealers and showrooms in Karur for best offers. Skoda Superb on road price breakup in Karur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Superb is mainly compared to Audi A4 which starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs in Karur, BMW 3 Series which starts at Rs. 42.3 Lakhs in Karur and Toyota Camry 2024 starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Karur. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Superb L&K ₹ 67.47 Lakhs