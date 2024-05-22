HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS On Road Price in Vijaywada

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Front Left Side
1/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Front View
2/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Grille
3/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Headlight
4/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Left Side View
5/16
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Rear Left View
View all Images
6/16
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.35 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Vijaywada
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Maybach GLS Price in Vijaywada

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 3.82 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC₹ 3.82 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Variant Wise Price List in Vijaywada

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
600 4MATIC
₹3.82 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,35,00,000
RTO
34,04,000
Insurance
13,23,293
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Vijaywada)
3,82,27,793
EMI@8,21,664/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Alternatives

Lexus LX

Lexus LX

2.82 Cr
Check Latest Offers
LX Price in Vijaywada
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2.55 - 4 Cr
Check Latest Offers
G-Class Price in Vijaywada

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS News

Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, and Lance Bennett, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India with S 63 E Performance Edition 1 and Maybach GLS 600
Mercedes-Benz S 63 E Performance & Maybach GLS 600 launched in India
22 May 2024
Mercedes Benz is all set to drive in two more flagship luxury cars in India on May 22. It will launch the Maybach GLS 600 SUV along with the AMG S63 E Performance sedan on the same day.
Mercedes Benz to launch AMG S63, Maybach GLS 600 this week. What to expect?
20 May 2024
Singer Vishal Mishra is the latest celebrity to bring home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600
Singer Vishal Mishra brings home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS worth 2.96 crore
12 Apr 2024
Kangna Ranaut's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic finished in Polar White
Bollywood star turned politician adds Maybach GLS to garage. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The electric vehicle market is experiencing slowed growth, prompting major global brands to adjust production. Factors such as stiff Chinese competition and local market challenges are impacting sales, while Indian companies prepare to launch new models despite a recent sales decline.
Electric car sales falling world over, leaving carmakers in shock. Here's why
3 Nov 2024
View all
 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in Vijaywada is Rs. 3.82 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in Vijaywada amount to Rs. 34.04 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS in Vijaywada is Rs. 7.75 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in Vijaywada are Rs. 13.23 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in Vijaywada includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 3.35 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 34.04 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 13.23 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 3.82 Crore.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Tucson 2024

Hyundai Tucson 2024

30 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details