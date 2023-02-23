What is the on-road price of BMW X5 M in Vijaywada? The BMW X5 M Competition is priced on the road at Rs 2,31,72,696 in Vijaywada.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW X5 M in Vijaywada? The BMW X5 M Competition will have RTO charges of Rs 20,80,000 in Vijaywada.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW X5 M in Vijaywada? The insurance Charges for the BMW X5 M Competition in Vijaywada is Rs 7,92,196.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW X5 M in Vijaywada? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW X5 M in Vijaywada is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,03,00,000, RTO - Rs. 20,80,000, Insurance - Rs. 7,92,196, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of BMW X5 M in ##cityName## as Rs. 2,31,72,696 .

What is the on-road price of BMW X5 M Top Model? The top model of the BMW X5 M is the BMW Competition, which costs Rs. 2,31,72,696 on the road in Vijaywada.

What is the on road price of BMW X5 M? BMW X5 M's on-road price in Vijaywada starts at Rs. 2,31,72,696 and rises to Rs. 2,31,72,696. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.