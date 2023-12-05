Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2925 cc
|Mileage
|12.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
GLS is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of GLS 400d 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.28 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 400d 4MATIC is 90 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like:
