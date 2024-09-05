HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB

Mercedes-Benz GLE Front Left Side
1/20
Mercedes-Benz GLE Grille
2/20
Mercedes-Benz GLE Headlight
3/20
Mercedes-Benz GLE Rear Wiper
4/20
Mercedes-Benz GLE Roof Rails
5/20
Mercedes-Benz GLE Side Mirror Body
6/20
1.27 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz GLE Key Specs
Engine2989 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GLE specs and features

GLE 450 4MATIC LWB Latest Updates

GLE is a 5 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of GLE 450 4MATIC LWB in Delhi is Rs. 1.27 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 450

  • Engine Type: M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1800-5000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 litres
  • BootSpace: 630 litres
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB Price

    450 4MATIC LWB
    ₹1.27 Crore*On-Road Price
    2989 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,10,25,000
    RTO
    12,04,000
    Insurance
    4,74,920
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,27,04,420
    EMI@2,73,068/mo
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.6 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 1800-5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    375 bhp @ 5800 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    250 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    275 / 50 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 50 R20
    Length
    4924 mm
    Ground Clearance
    215 mm
    Wheelbase
    2995 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2430 kg
    Height
    1795 mm
    Width
    2157 mm
    Bootspace
    630 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    85 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Artificial Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Macchiato Beige / Black, Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB EMI
    EMI2,45,761 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,14,33,978
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,14,33,978
    Interest Amount
    33,11,669
    Payable Amount
    1,47,45,647

    Mercedes-Benz GLE other Variants

    300d 4MATIC LWB
    ₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
    1950 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    96,40,000
    RTO
    12,59,000
    Insurance
    4,03,194
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,13,02,694
    EMI@2,42,939/mo
    300d AMG Line
    ₹1.15 Crore*On-Road Price
    1993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    400d 4MATIC LWB
    ₹1.29 Crore*On-Road Price
    2925 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    450d 4MATIC LWB
    ₹1.34 Crore*On-Road Price
    2999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz GLE Alternatives

    Audi Q8

    Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro

    1.17 Cr
    Land Rover Defender

    Land Rover Defender 110 HSE 3.0 Petrol

    93.55 Lakhs - 2.85 Cr
    BMW X5

    BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
    Land Rover Discovery

    Land Rover Discovery 3.0 Diesel S

    88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
    BMW X4

    BMW X4 xDrive M40i

    96.2 Lakhs
