|Engine
|2989 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
GLE is a 5 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of GLE 450 4MATIC LWB in Delhi is Rs. 1.27 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 450
GLE is a 5 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of GLE 450 4MATIC LWB in Delhi is Rs. 1.27 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 450 4MATIC LWB is 85 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price