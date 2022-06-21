Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Engine Type
M274 Turbo I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link, Air Springs, Twin-Tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Four-Link, Air Springs, Twin-Tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers with Adaptive Damping
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Active
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black , Beige with brown / Open-pore light brown ash wood trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)