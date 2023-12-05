Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|3892 cc
|Mileage
|8.26 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
AMG GLE Coupe is a 5 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of AMG GLE Coupe 63 S 4Matic Plus (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.37 Crore.
AMG GLE Coupe is a 5 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of AMG GLE Coupe 63 S 4Matic Plus (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.37 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 63 S 4Matic Plus is 85 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
