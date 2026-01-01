|Engine
|3892 cc
|Mileage
|8.26 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 63 S 4Matic Plus, equipped with a AMG Speedshift TCT 9G and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.37 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.26 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 63 S 4Matic Plus is powered by a 3892 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 603 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 850 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.
In the AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe priced between ₹1.45 Cr - 1.52 Cr or the Porsche Cayenne Coupe priced between ₹1.49 Cr - 2.01 Cr.
The AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 63 S 4Matic Plus has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Internal Hard-drive, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.