|Engine
|2999 cc
|Mileage
|9.52 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
AMG GLE Coupe is a 5 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.76 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 53 4Matic Plus is 85 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
