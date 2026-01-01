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AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]PriceMileageSpecifications
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Front Right Side
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus

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1.76 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Mileage9.52 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] specs and features

AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus

AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus Prices

The AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus, equipped with a M256 Turbocharged I6 with EQ Boost and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.76 Crore (ex-showroom).

AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus Mileage

All variants of the AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 9.52 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus Engine and Transmission

The AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 429 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 520 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.

AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe priced between ₹1.45 Cr - 1.52 Cr or the Porsche Cayenne Coupe priced between ₹1.49 Cr - 2.01 Cr.

AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus Specs & Features

The AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus Price

AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus

₹1.76 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,53,46,000
RTO
15,88,600
Insurance
6,23,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,75,58,331
EMI@3,77,397/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.52
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with EQ Boost
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
809
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4961
Wheelbase
2935
Height
1716
Width
2014

Capacity

Bootspace
655
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
85

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black , Truffle Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 53 4Matic Plus EMI
EMI3,39,657 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,58,02,497
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,58,02,497
Interest Amount
45,76,941
Payable Amount
2,03,79,438

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] other Variants

AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] 63 S 4Matic Plus

₹2.37 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,00,000
RTO
21,24,000
Insurance
8,29,695
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,36,54,195
EMI@5,08,421/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.45 - 1.52 Cr
+4
AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]vsAMG GLE Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

1.49 - 2.01 Cr
+2
AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]vsCayenne Coupe
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]vsM4 CS
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]vsM4 Competition
Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8

1.78 Cr
AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]vsSQ8
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.51 - 1.83 Cr
+4
AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]vsCayenne

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