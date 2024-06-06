In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs AMG GLE Coupe 2020-2024 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Amg gle coupe 2020-2024
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6