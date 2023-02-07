Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 on road price in Warangal starts from Rs. 14.11 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki XL6 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.79 Lakhs in Warangal.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT Petrol and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki XL6 dealers and showrooms in Warangal for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 on road price breakup in Warangal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which starts at Rs. 8.64 Lakhs in Warangal, Toyota Rumion which starts at Rs. 10.29 Lakhs in Warangal and Kia Carens starting at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs in Warangal.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT Petrol ₹ 14.11 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT CNG ₹ 15.27 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha MT Petrol ₹ 15.32 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta AT Petrol ₹ 15.79 Lakhs
