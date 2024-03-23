HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Jimny On Road Price in Mysore

4.5 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Side View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Headlight
4.5 out of 5
15.61 - 18.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mysore
Jimny Price in Mysore

Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Mysore starts from Rs. 15.61 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 17.06 Lakhs in Mysore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT₹ 15.61 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT₹ 16.10 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone₹ 16.95 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT₹ 17.06 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variant Wise Price List in Mysore

Zeta MT
₹15.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,74,000
RTO
2,25,580
Insurance
60,909
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Mysore)
15,60,989
EMI@33,552/mo
Alpha MT
₹16.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha MT Dual Tone
₹16.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta AT
₹17.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View more Variants

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny News

Suzuki Queensland is a separate entity from Suzuki Australia and the latter is expected to issue a separate recall for the off-roader
Suzuki Jimny recalled in Queensland, Australia over faulty fuel pump
23 Mar 2024
Maruti Suzuki Jimny continues to fetch heavy discounts in an attempt to boost its sales in India.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with up to 1.50 lakh discounts
7 Mar 2024
The Jimny that is being sold in Indonesia is being built in India.
Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny launched in Indonesia. Check what's different
20 Feb 2024
Images of a Maruti Jimny using two straps to pull out Land Rover Defender and Mahindra Scorpio SUVs out of snow somewhere near Gulmarg in Kashmir recently. (Image courtesy: X/@iNikhilsaini)
Watch: Maruti Jimny pull Land Rover Defender, Mahindra Scorpio stuck in snow
19 Feb 2024
Despite promising to be a head-turner, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV seems to have failed to grab the attention of Indian consumers, while the three-door Mahindra Thar continues to win hearts.
Mahindra Thar outsells Maruti Suzuki Jimny by huge margin in January. Know more
14 Feb 2024
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Videos

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
