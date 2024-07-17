HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Celerio On Road Price in Khammam

3.5 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front Left Side
1/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front Right Side
2/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Grille
3/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Headlight
4/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Hill Assist
5/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Side Mirror Body
View all Images
6/16
3.5 out of 5
5.5 - 7.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Khammam
Celerio Price in Khammam

Maruti Suzuki Celerio on road price in Khammam starts from Rs. 5.50 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Celerio top variant goes up to Rs. 6.55 Lakhs in Khammam. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi₹ 5.50 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi₹ 5.97 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXi₹ 6.24 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi AMT₹ 6.55 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Variant Wise Price List in Khammam

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
₹5.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,65,700
RTO
59,384
Insurance
24,876
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Khammam
5,50,460
EMI@11,832/mo
VXi
₹5.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi
₹6.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi AMT
₹6.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Celerio News

CNG cars have been known for offering about 25 per cent better fuel economy than their petrol-only counterparts.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio to Tata Tiago: CNG cars with best fuel economy in India
17 Jul 2024
The Dream Series Edition brings additional features at a pocket-friendly price on the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Edition launched at 4.99 Lakh
5 Jun 2024
The new Maruti Suzuki Dream Edition on the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso will get select comfort features, all at an attractive price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Limited Edition launch this month
1 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (left) and the new generation Swift (right) are some of the best petrol cars priced under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh when it comes to fuel efficiency figures.
Swift to Celerio: Petrol cars priced under 10 lakh with best mileage figures
23 May 2024
The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a completely reworked exterior profile and cabin layout.
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio review: Younger than ever before
18 Dec 2023
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Celerio News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Videos

Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Maruti Celerio: First Drive Review
17 Nov 2021
The Celerio has a whole lot of spirit and the latest edition is a consolidation of proven strengths.
Maruti Celerio 2021: Pros and Cons
4 Dec 2021
Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
How Maruti Celerio became India's most fuel efficient petrol car
23 Nov 2021
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a fuel efficiency of 26.68 kmpl, the highest any petrol car has on offer in India.
Maruti bets big with new Celerio, India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car
11 Nov 2021
Maruti has launched the all new Celerio entry-level hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Celerio 2021: First Look
10 Nov 2021
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio FAQs

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi is priced on the road at Rs 5,50,460 in Khammam.
In Khammam, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi will be Rs 59,384.
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi's insurance charges in Khammam are Rs 24,876.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio base variant in Khammam: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,65,700, RTO - Rs. 59,384, Insurance - Rs. 24,876, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,50,460.
Top model of Maruti Suzuki Celerio is Maruti Suzuki VXi (O) CNG and the on road price in Khammam is Rs. 6,55,018.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio on-road price in Khammam starts at Rs. 5,50,460 and goes up to Rs. 6,55,018. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Khammam will be Rs. 11,161. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

