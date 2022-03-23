LC 500hSpecs & FeaturesMileageImages
DISCONTINUED

LEXUS LC 500h Radiant Red Contrast Layering Colour

₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr*Last recorded price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Lexus LC 500h is discontinued and no longer produced.
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

LC 500h Radiant Red Contrast Layering Colour

Naples Yellow
Dark Gray Mica
Sonic Sliver
Sonic Titanium
Amber Crystal Shine
White Nova Glass Flake
Deep Blue Mica
Graphite Black Glass Flake
Black
Radiant Red Contrast Layering
Radiant red contrast layering

Lexus LC 500h Images

Lexus LC 500h Image 1
Lexus LC 500h Image 2
Lexus LC 500h Image 3
Lexus LC 500h Image 4
Lexus LC 500h Image 5
Lexus LC 500h Image 6

Lexus LC 500h Videos

  • Full Videos

Popular Lexus Cars

  • Popular
  • rhs image

    Lexus LM

    2.1 - 2.62 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Lexus ES

    89.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Lexus NX

    66.59 - 73.4 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Lexus LX

    2.82 - 3.12 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Lexus RX

    99.99 Lakhs - 1.23 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Lexus Cars
HomeNew CarsLexus CarsLexus LC 500h Colours