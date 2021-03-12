Home > Landrover > Discovery > Landrover Discovery On Road Price in Talacher

Landrover Discovery On Road Price in Talacher

Change City
Land Rover Discovery (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery (HT Auto photo)
Add to compare

Land Rover Discovery Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
Discovery 2.0 S Petrol

₹ 86.67 Lakhs On-Road Price in Talacher

Ex Showroom Price
7,559,000
RTO
784,900
Insurance
322,946
On-Road Price
8,666,846
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,53,269*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine Type
2.0L Si4 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1084.5 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.05 kmpl
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Yes
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Fully Independent, Multi-link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Fully Independent, Double Wishbones with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R19
Ground Clearance
215 mm
Length
4988 mm
Wheelbase
2923 mm
Kerb Weight
2161 kg
Height
1909 mm
Width
2073 mm
Bootspace
986 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres
Discovery 2.0 SE Petrol

₹ 91.03 Lakhs On-Road Price in Talacher

Discovery 2.0 HSE Petrol

₹ 95.39 Lakhs On-Road Price in Talacher

Discovery 2.0 HSE Luxury Petrol

₹ 1.01 Lakhs On-Road Price in Talacher

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Tell us your city!

Choose city

Popular Cities

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue