What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Rajkot? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Rajkot is Rs 60,67,614.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Rajkot? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 3,13,986 in Rajkot.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Rajkot? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Rajkot is Rs 2,38,128.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Rajkot? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Rajkot: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 3,13,986, Insurance - Rs. 2,38,128, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in Rajkot is Rs. 60,67,614.

What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Top Model? The top model of the Jeep Wrangler is the Jeep Rubicon, which costs Rs. 65,03,564 on the road in Rajkot.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Rajkot starts at Rs. 60,67,614 and rises to Rs. 65,03,564. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.