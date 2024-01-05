Audi Q5 on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 70.87 Lakhs.
Audi Q5 on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 70.87 Lakhs.
The on road price for Audi Q5 top variant goes up to Rs. 76.55 Lakhs in Rajkot.
The lowest price model is Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus and the most priced model is Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology.
Audi Q5 dealers and showrooms in Rajkot for best offers.
Audi Q5 on road price breakup in Rajkot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi Q5 is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Rajkot, Jeep Wrangler which starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs in Rajkot and Jeep Wrangler 2024 starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in Rajkot.
Variants On-Road Price Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus ₹ 70.87 Lakhs Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology ₹ 76.55 Lakhs
